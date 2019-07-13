A clothing designer in Keene has left her storefront behind for a shared space on Main Street.
Sarah Prost of Surry owns Yellow Clover, a line of women’s clothing. For the past seven years, she has housed her operations at 7 Roxbury St., a yellow-painted storefront with bright flowers outside. Aside from working on her designs, Prost used the space for Yellow Clover General, a shop that evolved over the years from a store with steady hours to a pop-up business for the holidays and special occasions. Yellow Clover General sold handcrafted gifts from local artists, including home decor, pottery, jewelry and handbags, as well as her own designs.
Earlier this year, though, Prost said a new owner bought her building, and the rent was going to increase, so she left Roxbury Street in mid-May.
“It was a little bit of a shock and not very good timing, but everything always works out,” she said.
Prost said she had her second child this year and is taking some time to focus on family. While she’s still doing custom sewing jobs and wedding gowns, Prost is stepping away from her collections and wholesale for the moment.
But she has plans for Yellow Clover around the corner. Prost shares the second-floor space on Main Street with Billies & Tilli, a floral and plant designer, and she said the businesses will partner for future workshops and possible wedding packages. Prost also intends to return to her collections within a year or so.
Email info@yellow-clover.com to request an appointment.