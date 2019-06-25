BRATTLEBORO — Almost a year after police and social services agencies launched a collaborative effort to help people with substance use disorders, organizers are seeking support from the selectboard to expand the program’s reach.
Kicked off last July, Project CARE — Community Approach to Recovery and Engagement — sends Brattleboro police officers and volunteers to talk to people who recently overdosed and connect them with services that address substance misuse. The initiative includes partnerships with local organizations that help people seeking recovery. Among them are Groundworks Collaborative, which provides a wide array of resources to people experiencing homelessness; Turning Point of Windham County, which offers peer-recovery support; Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Vermont, which assists people with mental health needs; and Habit OPCO, a methadone clinic. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and the Brattleboro Retreat are also part of the collaborative, as is Brattleboro Union High School.
Each organization lends a different area of expertise: Brattleboro Memorial, the Retreat and the methadone clinic, for example, are referral avenues for people seeking recovery. Service organizations, such as Groundworks Collaborative, offer social supports, and volunteers from Health Care and Rehabilitation Services and Turning Point take to the streets with police. But at its heart, Project CARE is about sustained outreach with the goal of helping people struggling with substance misuse take their first steps in recovery.
“We go out there with no judgment,” said Turning Point’s Executive Director Susan Walker. “And that’s why, sometimes, over time, when people do decide to make a change, they will trust someone who has taken the time to get to know them as a human being.”
But it soon became evident that helping people take these initial steps wasn’t enough, according to Brattleboro police Lt. Adam Petlock. Transportation quickly emerged as a barrier for people who didn’t have a car or money for gas.
Petlock said Project CARE received a $2,000 grant last summer from the United Way of Windham County to address some of the transportation challenges, and since March, volunteers from Turning Point have given roughly 20 people rides to rehab facilities across the state. Volunteers can also give people gas cards to cover transportation costs, he added.
Meanwhile, in February, Brattleboro police began experimenting with giving people in custody rides to the Brattleboro Retreat and Habit OPCO. Thus far, Petlock said, six people in custody have received such rides.
In another initiative’s footsteps
Project CARE’s outreach model mirrors a Gloucester, Mass., program that makes the police department a point of contact for those seeking recovery.
The Massachusetts program, which began in 2015, is known as the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative and has been implemented by hundreds of police departments nationwide, according to a website of the same name.
Up until last June, Cheshire County had a program, known as the Cheshire County Addiction Assistance Recovery Initiative (ChAARI), which incorporated elements of Gloucester’s. But ChAARI was discontinued after the state briefly lost funding for it and its sister program, a county hotline. The state later transferred the hotline — and funding — to another agency, which serves all of New Hampshire.
Now that participating organizations are comfortable with the Brattleboro collaboration, Petlock said, organizers are looking to solidify its standing and broaden its reach.
Representatives from the partnership will seek support from the town at an August selectboard meeting, according to Petlock, who said the money could cover a stipend to support current volunteers and possibly add more of them. Walker said the collaborative is still collecting data to calculate the cost of the program so an estimate of the sum they plan on asking is not yet available.
Petlock said he does not yet have data on the number of people volunteers have talked to since Brattleboro’s program began, or how many of the estimated dozens of people they speak with on a regular basis have sustained recovery.
“We’re just trying to put together our results,” Walker, of Turning Point, said. “And to tell the town, ‘OK, if you want to see something more robust here, everything we’re doing now is volunteer, and if we’re to do more and to do some more meaningful things on a regular, predictable basis, we need some funding to support this work.’ "
The idea for the initiative came on the heels of Fourth of July weekend two years ago, when first responders revived 12 people who had overdosed. Most of them had used opioids, although at least two of the cases involved other drugs such as MDMA and LSD, police said at the time.
According to data from Brattleboro Fire Chief Michael Bucossi, his department responded to 109 overdose calls stemming from opioids last year, seven of which were fatal. This year, the department has responded to 66 opioid-related overdose calls, two of them resulting in death.
Walker said support from the town could allow for a broader, more stable program that could reach more people, particularly those who don’t seek out services themselves.
The initiative, she explained, connects with people who would otherwise fall through the cracks, closing the resource loop “with a warm handoff between services so that we can accompany people and nurture and support them through a very painful time.”