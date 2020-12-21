Ye Goodie Shoppe has temporarily closed its downtown Keene showroom due to staffing issues and COVID-19 precautions.
Owner Jason Smart said the Main Street sweet shop became short-staffed after two employees isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a third isolated after developing a runny nose, and the parents of three young employees decided they wanted to keep their children at home. The business announced the temporary storefront closure via Facebook on Dec. 11.
Smart said that no one who works at Ye Goodie Shoppe has tested positive for COVID-19.
But during the holiday season, he said, there’s usually a line from the door to the counter throughout the day. He said there could be 30 people in the small store at any given time, making social distancing next to impossible.
“There’s no way we could have done it,” he said.
Prior to the holiday season, he said, Ye Goodie Shoppe prepared an online store so that the business could make sales remotely, and it has been taking advantage of that.
At one point, Smart noted, the staff became so overwhelmed with online and phone orders that they had to suspend new orders for a couple of days. But on Sunday, Ye Goodie Shoppe announced on Facebook that it was once again taking new online orders.