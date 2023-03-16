Jamie Trowbridge, president and CEO of Yankee Publishing, gives an acceptance speech after his company received the Windsor Brooks Business of the Year Award at Thursday night's chamber of commerce gala. Yankee Publishing, a Dublin business, produces the annual Old Farmer's Almanac circulated throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Alec Doyle, executive director of The Colonial Performing Arts Center, speaks after the center won the Ken Jue Nonprofit of the Year Award at Thursday night's chamber of commerce gala. The Keene venue reopened in 2022 after two years, following extensive renovations, along with its new sister venue, Showroom.
Susan Chollet, of Peterborough, hugs Greater Monadnock Collaborative President Luca Paris, left, after she received the Citizen of the Year Award. Chollet was recognized for her involvement with CASA of New Hampshire and N.H. Public Radio, among other work.
The newly rebranded Greater Monadnock Collaborative Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Thrive! Gala at Keene State College's Zorn Dining Commons on Thursday night.
The organization, formerly known as the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, presented three awards throughout the evening.
Yankee Publishing received the Windsor Brooks Business of the Year Award. The Dublin company publishes Yankee Magazine as well as the annual Old Farmer's Almanac. The almanac is currently in search of its 14th editor with the upcoming departure of Janice Stillman, who took on the role in 2000 as the first woman in the position.
The chamber created a new award for this year's gala, the Ken Jue Nonprofit of the Year Award, which was given to The Colonial Performing Arts Center. The Keene center reopened in 2022 following a series of extensive renovations and also opened its Showroom venue on Commercial Street in Keene last year. The award was named in memory of Ken Jue, of Keene, a longtime leader of Monadnock Family Services in addition to holding a number of other community roles in the Elm City. Jue died last May at age 77.
And the chamber's Citizen of the Year was Susan Chollet, of Peterborough, honored for her work with N.H. Public Radio as well as CASA of New Hampshire. The latter organization is a Manchester nonprofit that trains members to become court appointed special advocates who serve as voices for children in courtrooms.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
