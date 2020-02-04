Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign has announced another upcoming event in Keene.
Yang, a tech entrepreneur from New York, is scheduled to hold a rally at Keene State College on Monday, the night before the N.H. primary on Tuesday, Feb. 11. People can RSVP to the rally, which is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room of the Young Student Center, at https://bit.ly/2RURqoj
Earlier that day, Yang plans to hold town-hall events in Rochester, Concord, Portsmouth and Manchester, as well as a rally at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
As previously reported, Yang is also due in Keene on Wednesday, for a town-hall-style event at The Colonial Theatre, starting at 6:30 p.m. People can RSVP to that at https://bit.ly/2OpK3n0
Yang was slated to arrive in the Granite State this morning, before kicking off consecutive days of New Hampshire campaigning. In addition to his appearances on Monday, Feb. 10, Yang plans to attend events in New London, Laconia, Lebanon, Concord, Milford, Manchester, Plymouth, Dover, Exeter, Windham, Nashua, Hopkinton, Claremont, Hanover, Littleton and Conway, according to his campaign.