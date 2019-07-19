The Keene Family YMCA has announced an open-doors policy for community members during power outages.
In natural disasters, storms or other regional emergencies, people left in the dark are invited to come to the Summit Road facility to use its Internet, showers and bathrooms and to access its heat or air conditioning — whether they belong to the Y or not, the nonprofit organization said in a news release.
"The YMCA is proud and honored to offer our facility and serve the community during a time of need," the release says.
According to Marketing Director Renee Woliver, new CEO Daniel Smith offered this at his former YMCA in Michigan, and wanted to do the same in the Monadnock Region.
During the hot weather forecast for the coming days, community members are also welcome to duck out of the heat and cool off in the Y's lobby, according to Woliver. (See related article.)
The Keene Family YMCA is open at 200 Summit Road Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.