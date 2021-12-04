Monadnock Family Services CEO Phil Wyzik will lead an in-person discussion about his debut novel Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Toadstool Bookshop in Keene.
“Pushed Down, Then Out” is a fictional story that draws on real-life experience. The story follows a young girl whose traumatic experiences have left her anxious, distrustful and isolated. According to a release about the book, “Pushed Down, Then Out” serves as “a warning of how self-centeredness and social Darwinism can harm vulnerable populations.”
Wyzik plans to donate all profits from the novel to the Monadnock Assembly on Trauma and Transformation, a partnership between MFS and the Healthy Monadnock Alliance.
“This is a story about trauma and its impact on both an individual and a communal level,” Wyzik said in a prepared statement. “It was important to me that the profits of this book help to work towards preventing the realities my main character faced.”
More information about the book can be found at www.mfs.org.
Local artist Richard Whitney will sign copies of his new book Dec. 18 at the Historical Society of Cheshire County at 246 Main St. in Keene.
To mark 50 years as an artist, Whitney created this retrospective, “The Art of Richard Whitney,” including 265 paintings and the stories behind them.
A Stoddard resident, Whitney is nationally known for his realistic portraits and landscapes painted in the style of contemporary realism, according to the N.H. State Council on the Arts. Town and Country magazine has named him one of the top dozen portrait painters in America, and Fine Art Connoisseur has called him one of “the giants of the field” of figurative painting. His paintings hang in more than 750 public and private collections throughout the United States and abroad.
The book signing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Snow date is Dec. 19. For more information, send email to studios@crescentpond.com.