DUMMERSTON, Vt. — Six people were injured Sunday evening in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91, leading police to shut down the highway for about five hours, according to Vermont State Police.
Monday afternoon, State Police said they cited Bernard McDonald, 65, of Westboro, Mass., with leaving the scene of an accident, excessive speed, gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and attempting to elude. McDonald is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.
Police received a report of a pickup truck driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from state police. A state trooper with his lights and siren on encountered the pickup truck while traveling north and was sideswiped by the truck, causing minor damage to the police cruiser.
A short distance later, the pickup collided head-on with a northbound van, according to police. The van struck a third vehicle, and two other vehicles went off the road to avoid hitting the others.
One person in the van was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious injuries and was reported to be in stable condition, police said Sunday night. The three other people in the van were taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the wrong-way pickup truck was taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, and state police are investigating whether impairment factored into crash, according to the news release.
The driver of the third vehicle, which the van struck after being hit by the wrong-way driver, also was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other two vehicles that went off the road to avoid the collision were medically evaluated and released on scene.
I-91 was shut down in both directions between exit 3 in Brattleboro and exit 4 in Putney until about 10:45 p.m., according to police. Officials said further information, including the names of the people involved in the crash, would be released after further investigation.
Anyone with information on the crash should call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.