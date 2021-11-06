Mystery author and Brattleboro resident Lynne Kennedy has announced the release of her latest and seventh mystery novel: “The Tree of Lost Secrets.” Spanning three centuries, this historical mystery is a journey into the past with the help of a magical old maple tree, according to a news release about the book.
Main character Helen Ainsley is a best-selling mystery writer struggling with cancer. She begins to doubt her storytelling ability, so to restore her confidence, she returns to her childhood home in rural Vermont for the serenity she hopes will rekindle her imagination. Through a venerable maple tree, Helen finds her storytelling artistry re-emerge as she sets out to immortalize the heartbreaking past of the Ainsley Hill Inn.
“The Tree of Lost Secrets” is available at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene. It is also available in paperback and e-book format at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.
For more information about the author and her work, visit lynnekennedymysteries.com.