The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed schools and educators for two years, worsening teacher shortages and creating a critical problem statewide, Sen. Jay Kahn told the N.H. Senate this week before winning passage of a bill to study the issue and explore recruitment incentives.
Such incentives in other states have included loan forgiveness, housing assistance, tuition reimbursement and scholarships.
“New Hampshire needs creative solutions and this type of study has been conducted in at least 20 other states,” the Keene Democrat told his colleagues.
His Senate Bill 236 now goes to the N.H. House for consideration.
Difficulty finding teachers comes amid labor shortages that are being seen throughout the economy. The unemployment rate in New Hampshire for December, the latest statistic available, was 2.6 percent, according to N.H. Employment Security.
Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes the Keene School District, said a range of jobs have been difficult to fill, including custodians, office staff, cafeteria workers, nurses and counselors.
“We are experiencing a much shallower pool to fill vacancies,” he said Friday. “The pools used to be much deeper. We’re not getting the applicants that we have in the past.”
Several unfilled positions are listed on the district’s website, including recent openings for teachers of English, chemistry and construction trades at Keene High.
The pandemic created fresh challenges for teachers as they worked in the classroom and online to ensure students were progressing academically, while also implementing health protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing.
Masking requirements and deliberations over online versus in-person instruction have led to angry school board meetings in some parts of the state.
Some people have left the field of education, either through retirement or by going to other industries, Malay said.
“For certain, the past two years and the pandemic have led people to re-evaluate what they want to do,” he said.
Easy solutions to the teacher-shortage problem are hard to come by as this is a national issue, Malay said.
The National Education Association released a survey on Tuesday of 3,621 educators. Ninety percent of them said burnout was a serious problem and more than half said they were more likely to retire or leave education earlier than planned.
Jeremy Rathbun, assistant superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District, said in an interview Friday that his district now has five openings for certified employees, which is not normal for this time of year.
“Some people have decided to retire,” he said. “The environment is more difficult than before, just in general. Kids were out of the classroom for a year and a half and they came back different than when they left. It’s not easy for a lot of teachers.”
Brendan Minnihan, superintendent of the Newport School District, said he is looking for a middle-school mathematics teacher and was short a high-school math teacher for the entire first semester.
“Teacher shortages and paraeducator shortages are more pronounced than they were in the past,” he said. “Even the number of applicants for positions has decreased substantially from the time I started as a superintendent about 15 years ago.”
Minnihan said some educators have become disillusioned by “a lack of real support from those at the top for the work that teachers and staff have been doing over the last two years.”
He also points to an “overall lack of respect and civility that many of our legislative leaders have shown to teachers and public education.”
Money is also a factor.
“The pay for teachers is very low in some areas when certainly compared to other salaries that can be earned in certain fields,” Minnihan said. “For example, if I am certified in mathematics, I can potentially earn high five to mid-six figures in the private sector compared to $35,000 to $45,000 starting in schools.”
Certain positions are harder to fill than others, according to surveys by the N.H. Department of Education.
“Some positions that seem to be the most problematic include finding educators in the areas of special education, math subjects and science subjects, which have been the hardest hit for numerous years,” Stephen Appleby, the department’s director of educator support and higher education, said in an email.
Elementary-school teachers typically are easier to find.
“Schools across the country are experiencing teacher shortages, and have been for years,” Appleby said. “Data from around the nation has also indicated that there are fewer graduates from colleges in the education field, another trend that has been ongoing.”
Sen. Kahn said Friday he’s hopeful that recruitment and retention incentives can help with the problem, but said it will take time to turn things around.
“In the meantime, retirements are going to increase and we’re seeing the impact on students,” he said. “This has to be about sustaining the quality of schools while facing workforce shortages.
“It seems like New Hampshire has reached a crisis point that maybe other states reached before us, but we’ve caught up and ours is as severe a problem as anywhere in the country.”