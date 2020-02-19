A worker was injured Wednesday morning when scaffolding collapsed at a hotel under construction on Key Road in Keene.
The man was taken to Cheshire Medical Center after falling 20 to 30 feet, according to Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard, who did not have information about the extent of the injuries.
A section of Key Road was closed as of shortly before 11 a.m., but Howard said all businesses on the road are accessible. The city opened a gate on Meadow Road that is normally closed to allow drivers to access to that side of Key Road.
Eversource also responded to the scene to assist with downed wires.
Howard said high winds may have contributed to the incident but it's still under investigation.
The four-story structure is slated to become a 58,000-square-foot Hampton Inn & Suites.
The site has been under development, on and off, for well over a decade. The current developers — Jamsan Hotel Management and affiliated companies — took over in 2015 and began construction in 2018. An official with Jamsan said in November that he expects the hotel to open this summer.