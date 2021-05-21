NEWINGTON — A Seabrook man died from injuries he suffered Wednesday afternoon when he was pinned between two rail cars, according to Police Chief Michael D. Bilodeau.
Police and firefighters responded to SubCom, where the incident took place, on Wednesday about 2:20 p.m., the police chief said.
They transported the victim, Dale Jenkins, 61, of Seabrook, a Pan Am employee, to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.
The hospital later notified police that Jenkins “had succumbed to his injuries,” at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Bilodeau said.
SubCom, which is located at 100 Piscataqua Drive and makes undersea fiberoptic cables, has a rail facility on site where the incident took place, he said. The National Transportation Safety Board announced it has sent three investigators to look into the incident.
When officers got to the scene Wednesday, they saw that Jenkins had been “pinned between two knuckles of the rail cars,” Bilodeau said.
The knuckles are the objects that connect the rail cars, Bilodeau said.
He “was conscious and breathing and actually on his cell phone” when officers arrived, and was able to talk to both officers and firefighters, who also responded to the scene, Bilodeau said.
Jenkins was complaining about hip and abdominal pain at the scene, the chief said.
The investigation into how the incident happened is continuing, Bilodeau said.
Police are scheduled to meet with representatives of the NTSB and Pan Am on Friday, he said.
Police also plan to talk to other employees who were on scene Wednesday, he said.
The accident appears to be “an isolated incident,” he said, and added that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the event.
“Right now there’s nothing suspicious; it’s just looking as if it’s an accident until we receive additional information,” Bilodeau said.
Police and fire responded to the company on March 31, 2020 when an employee suffered a heart attack and died, Bilodeau said, but his death did not involve an accident.
The police chief said he could not recall any other significant accidents at the plant in the last few years.
A spokesperson for the Concord Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ( OSHA) said Thursday afternoon they were not notified about the incident.
Attempts to reach a SubCom representative for comment were unsuccessful.