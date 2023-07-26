Keene State College will begin demolishing adjacent no-longer-used residence hallsRandall and Monadnock, on Winchester Street in the coming weeks. According to Paul Miller, a Keene State College spokesperson, the demolition is “underway and on schedule.”
The demolition project is part of a colocation plan to have Antioch University New England in downtown Keene.
Antioch University is a private graduate school with additional campuses in Seattle, Santa Barbara, Calif., and Los Angeles.
"It will be an academic center," said Michael Greitzer, Antioch University’s director for real estate and strategic initiatives. "... We're looking for larger classrooms with moveable partitionsbetween them, so that you could flex the size of those rooms, so students and faculty will feel more comfortable in a larger space."
The announcement to create this new space was made last September in a joint news release from Antioch University and Keene State.
Keene-based Engelberth Construction, the company handling the demolition, has started removing debris, windows and furnishings from the west wing of Randall Hall, according to Miller, who received this information from Colin Burdick. Burdick is a part of the Keene State’s Facilities Services team.
Monadnock Hall will come down around the end of August and the overall razing of the buildings will conclude mid-September.
The foundations of both buildings will be removed in early-October and grass seed will be planted mid-to-late October, according to Miller.
According to Engelberth's update, there is no concern about dust because a fire hydrant will be used to keep any debris wet.
However, people in the area can expect some noise disturbances from around 7 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. on the days the demolition is taking place.The crew will use low-impact equipment to reduce the sound, but the trucks and loading vehicles are expected to be noisy.
Once Keene State has finished the demolition, Antioch will begin the construction of a two-story facility, which is expected to be 40,000 to 50,000 square feet.
The new facility will attach to Blake House, currently housing the management department and a small business development center for Keene State, which Antioch plans to take over.
Once renovated, Blake House will become faculty and administrative offices for Antioch.
Construction will begin late spring or early summer of 2024, according to Greitzer. It is anticipated that the Antioch campus in Keenewill open in the fall of 2025, he added.
In June of 2022 Antioch sold its campus at 40 Avon St. to Monadnock Family Services, a nonprofit community health center.
Antioch will continue to lease space from the nonprofit in the back portion of the Avon Street building until the construction of the new campus is completed.
"We're excited about the opportunity to be adjacent to Keene State, a number of our graduate programs align nicely with the bachelor programs that are taught at Keene State," Greitzer said. "I think it's a wonderful opportunity for students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.