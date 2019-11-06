Drivers on Park Avenue in Keene will be affected by work on crosswalks and a sewer service line.
On Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to one-way alternating at times in the area of 30 Park Ave. as crews repair a sewer service line. The work may need to extend to Thursday, according to the city's public works department.
A month-long project has also begun to replace the signal system at the intersection of Park Avenue and Arch Street. The flashing light and pedestrian signals, which are damaged and no longer usable, were installed in the 1970s, when Park Avenue was also Route 12, the public works department said.
The new system will include two crosswalks on Park Avenue: one at the pedestrian path to Symonds School and the other at the entrance to Wheelock Park. Both will have warning lights that pedestrians can activate to alert drivers that someone is heading into the crosswalk, as well as ramps for people with mobility issues.
During the work, crews and equipment will be in the road and blocking parts of the sidewalk, and flaggers will be directing traffic and helping pedestrians, the public works department said. The project is expected to be done by early December.
Anyone with questions can call the public works department at 352-6550.