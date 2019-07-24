A stretch of Base Hill Road in Keene is scheduled to be closed for most of the daytime hours today through Friday as the city’s highway division does road repairs and grader patching, according to a news release from the public works department.
The closure — which will affect all but local and emergency traffic — will be from Route 9 to the Swanzey line and in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Questions can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.