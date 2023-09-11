KEENE – Installation work is set to start on Sept. 25 in the Monadnock Food Co-op's parking lot on the region’s first public fast-charging station for electric vehicles.
When the project is completed in November, people will be able to go to the co-op, plug in their car, do their shopping and drive off in a fully charged vehicle, co-op General Manager Michael Faber said Monday.
He said the charging station will fit in with the co-op’s overall goal of aiding in environmental initiatives, including use of solar panels and its support for composting and sustainable agricultural practices.
“These fast-charging stations are so important for supporting the electric vehicle transition,” he said. “We’re looking at it as a service, to help support clean energy and clean vehicles.”
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services is covering about $308,000 of the cost of the project, or 80 percent of the price tag. The co-op will pay for the other 20 percent.
The state money is part of nearly $31 million New Hampshire received in a U.S. Department of Justice settlement with Volkswagen over allegations that the automobile company cheated on federal emissions tests.
A contract approved by the N.H. Executive Council in February for the project requires that the chargers must be available to the public 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Gov. Chris Sununu has dedicated about $5 million from the settlement fund for electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state, including the project in Keene.
The local project will have two level-three direct current fast chargers and two level-two alternating current chargers.
The faster devices can charge a vehicle to up to 80 percent of its capacity in about 30 minutes, while this would take several hours with a level-two charger, according to the Car and Driver magazine's website.
The Monadnock Sustainability Hub, a regional environmental nonprofit, helped the co-op with its application to the state to seek funding for the project and raised $30,000 to contribute to the project.
“The rapidly increasing adoption of EVs necessitates charging stations located at regular intervals along our roadways,” the organization said in a statement on its website. “Adequate public charging infrastructure gives buyers the confidence to make an EV purchase.”
“We identified Keene’s Monadnock Food Co-op, an existing clean energy project partner, as offering an ideal charging site, between Routes 101 and 9 through Keene.”
