Heavy machinery is resuming work to use about 10 acres of a roughly 85-acre undeveloped lot off Route 9 in Keene as a gravel pit after a local quarrying business recently completed the permitting process with the city's planning board.
Brothers Cooper and Cody Gordon, owners of Jaffrey business Gordon Gravel & Stone, bought the property at 21 Route 9 at auction about four years ago as part of a package deal with two abutting sites in Roxbury and Sullivan. The three sites total about 325 acres, according to Cody Gordon. He said the Roxbury portion of the land is about 40 acres while the Sullivan portion is a little more than 200 acres.
"We're basically wanting to sell to anybody — to the local contractor, to the residential person, to the commercial guy or New Hampshire [Department of Transportation]," he said from the Keene site Monday.
The company is also currently running another quarry at 767 Route 10 in Gilsum.
Gordon Gravel & Stone is selling about 15 different materials from the Route 9 lot, including stones, gravel, sand and loam, he said. The company is selling materials from the Keene site to Monadnock Region municipalities and the local private sector.
"We're running trucks now as we speak to the town of Hancock and to the town of Swanzey, and then we have some other private contractors we're selling to that are doing houses or things like that," Cody Gordon said.
The business approached the Keene Planning Board March 7 of last year to request a special exception to use the property as a gravel pit. The lot is zoned in the Rural District, and using the site as a quarry was not a permitted use without the exception. Board members approved the exception, 4-1, with six conditions, planning documents state. Those conditions included assurance that the property would be in harmony with the surrounding area and that it would not destroy or damage features of significant natural, scenic or historic importance.
Keene Conservation Commission documents note Gordon Gravel & Stone first began excavation of the lot in spring of 2021. Cody said the business had begun the permitting process with the state and city at that time but had also started building out a path to the gravel pit area and started processing materials on site.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services requires people to apply for an Alteration of Terrain permit with the state if they propose disturbing more than 100,000 square feet of contiguous terrain, but Cody said the company aimed to remain under that number until getting proper NHDES approval.
However, he said the company did not know it needed permission from Keene city officials to excavate the property for personal use since it already owned the land.
After receiving the special exception, the company applied for earth excavation and hillside protection permits July 11 of last year, which the conservation commission recommended, and the planning board approved the permits Aug. 20.
Late last month, Keene's planning board unanimously approved a 180-day extension of the business' deadline to satisfy two conditions of the earth excavation and hillside protection permits, allowing it to resume work this season. The company must manage its impact to a wetlands conservation area buffering the quarry and submit a security deposit for reclamation of the site after work is finished.
Cody said both conditions were completed by March 27, but that applying for an extension was necessary since the original deadline was in February. He said the company had conducted an impact study with a wetlands specialist last fall, but it needed to wait until spring had begun to prove wetlands plants would sufficiently grow to demonstrate responsible management of the conservation area and had not yet met with the specialist by the original deadline.
To begin work on the Keene site, Cody said the company has spent between $3 million and $4 million on equipment like gravel crushers, excavators and front-end loaders.
The Gordon brothers also own Gordon Services Property Maintenance, a lawn-care and patio-building business, from which he said they pull some employees to manage their quarries.
He said the two businesses are "always looking to hire" entry-level workers, though for the quarries they need people with experience certified to use heavy construction equipment. He said about five people are currently working on the Keene gravel pit.
Gordon Gravel & Stone has a five-to-seven-year vision for the Keene site, which it would turn over to the city for future development after it extracts as much gravel and soils as possible from the area, Cody said.
"We'd like to work with them to figure out what they want, but that's not going to be for a long time," he said. "If we can get what we want through the city and work with the city a little bit, we should be able to get about probably 200 years of dirt ahead of us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.