Work is planned on Keene roads next week that could disrupt traffic. The city’s public works department is also telling drivers to stay alert in the areas to avoid damage to their cars.
The first round of work is expected to start Sunday at 9 p.m., when crews will be removing pavement markings on Main Street from Silent Way to Route 101; Maple Avenue from Park Avenue to Keene Middle School; and Washington Street from Central Square to Washington Avenue.
Monday through Wednesday, microsurfacing treatment will be applied on these streets, which will be down to one lane, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Parking will also be banned on Washington Street from Central Square to Washington Avenue between these hours.
“Driving over the treated surfaces before the material has cured can damage the surface and transfer asphalt onto vehicles,” the public works department said in a news release Friday.
Also on Monday, crews will be painting line markings from Silent Way to the Swanzey town line, and Court Street by the roundabout near Cheshire Medical Center. The work is expected to happen between 4 and 7 a.m., the department said.
Painting is also expected on Monday after 7 a.m. on Maple Avenue, from Summit Road to Park Avenue; Summit Road from Park Avenue to Hastings Avenue; Old Walpole Road, from Hilltop Drive to Maple Avenue; and North Lincoln Street, from Beaver Street to Roxbury Street.
“Passing over freshly painted lines or symbols in the work area will result in paint being transferred to your vehicle,” the release said.
