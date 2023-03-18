20230318-LOC-Roundabout

Work on the new roundabout being built at the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road in Keene — shown here in August 2022 — is slated to start up again on March 27.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Work on Keene’s roundabout project at Key Road and Winchester Street is set to resume soon, but will be set back a week due to snow accumulation creating challenges for the contractor, according to City Engineer Donald Lussier.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.

As the business reporter, Trisha covers stories highlighting entrepreneurship in the region and the health of its local economy. An Alabama native, she joined the staff in May 2022.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.