Work on Keene’s roundabout project at Key Road and Winchester Street is set to resume soon, but will be set back a week due to snow accumulation creating challenges for the contractor, according to City Engineer Donald Lussier.
Newport-based BUR Construction is still unburying its equipment from the snow and will resume work on the project March 27 instead of Monday as originally planned, Lussier said Friday. Crews’ first step will be to build a mock roundabout in the intersection of the two roads.
“Basically they’ll use barricades and traffic cones to get traffic moving in a roundabout fashion so they can take the lights out of service,” Lussier said. “That’ll allow them to start building the island in the center of the roundabout.”
BUR Construction was unreachable for comment late Friday afternoon.
Lussier said the intersection will be made to function as a roundabout in the first several days work resumes.
Once the barrier wrapping around the island is finished curing, workers will open up the truck apron in the center of the roundabout. The truck apron is the ring around the island that gives tractor trailers and other large vehicles room to safely navigate the intersection.
Lussier said contractors will then begin building curb lines and sidewalks. The contractor is aiming to complete work in the Key Road intersection by May, he said.
This roundabout is one of two phases of a larger Winchester Street reconstruction project estimated to cost about $10.7 million, with 80 percent of the project funded by the N.H. Department of Transportation and 20 percent by the city.
Work began on the new roundabout last July and it was originally slated to be completed in November or December of last year, but this was pushed back to this spring, with Lussier citing delays in relocating utility equipment. The second phase will add a roundabout to the intersection of Island and Pearl streets and rebuild the Island Street bridge crossing the Ashuelot River.
The city has been considering the project since the early 2000s, but design work began more recently in 2015, according to Keene Civil Engineer Brett Rusnock in a notice about the project issued last May. Rusnock said the roundabouts are necessary to maintain steady traffic throughout the Winchester Street area over the next 20 years.
He also wrote the Island Street bridge was intended to be temporary, but has stood for 40 years and is in need of replacement.
Barring any further delays or complications, Lussier said the Winchester Street reconstruction project is targeted to be completed Dec. 22.
“The so-called ‘critical path’ is really the [Island Street] bridge, and getting the structural steel materials for the bridge is really what is going to end up eventually driving the final completion date,” Lussier said.
He said the steel materials are scheduled to be delivered mid-August and that the contractor is planning backwards from that point to close the existing Island Street bridge and start disassembling it.
“I’m thinking mid-April they’ll start doing utility work basically right in the vicinity of the bridge so when the bridge crew arrives in May, all of the pipe work is done and they don’t have two crews working together on this piece of real estate,” Lussier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.