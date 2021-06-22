Before graduating June 11, two ConVal Regional High School students capped off their senior year by earning spots in the N.H. High School Short Film Festival.
Keegan Harris' "Southern NH Skatepark Review" and Maddie Rugg's "Truth" were among the 23 pieces selected for the festival out of 54 entries.
"Both of these students are celebrating their senior year and they worked very hard on their short films," Lance Levesque, a digital and photo video teacher at ConVal, said in a news release from the district earlier this month. "Their hard work has paid dividends in solid achievements."
In an email to The Sentinel Monday, Levesque added that the entire staff of ConVal's Region 14 Applied Technology Center in Peterborough, which houses the digital photo and video department, is "incredibly proud" of Harris and Rugg.
"This year has been difficult for many students due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, especially those in their senior year," he said. "With their positive attitudes, hard work and adaptability, Madeline and Keegan were able to thrive as creative media storytellers."
In his roughly 6½-minute film, Harris speaks directly into the camera, sharing his thoughts on three area skate parks — Antrim, Peterborough and Francestown, the last of which he describes as "a hidden gem ... [that's] kind of like the perfect skate park." His descriptions of the various features at each of the parks are interspersed with video clips of them and of Harris and others skating there.
"I am most excited about the fact that many people will have the chance to view my film and in many ways I feel that this is a good payoff for the amount of work it took to make this short film," Harris said in the news release. "I have enjoyed making films since childhood and this award was a great way to wrap up my senior year of high school."
Rugg's film, meanwhile, explores the effects that glamorous images on social media can have on young women's body image. The film, which is just over two minutes, includes clips of a hand scrolling through an Instagram feed of such photos, and a young woman examining her body in a mirror before eventually dancing with joy, as a female narrator invites viewers to think of bodies the same way they approach paintings.
"When you’re the artist, you’re painting, and you finish it, but all you can see is the flaws," the narrator says. "All you can see is what you’ve done wrong. But you show it to somebody else, and they don’t see flaws at all. They see the beauty. They think the flaws are on purpose. They think the imperfection is what makes it pretty. But we don’t talk about bodies the same way we do paintings. Maybe we should."
In the news release, Rugg said she is "proud and exhilarated" that her film was accepted into the festival.
"It is my hope that others will feel empowered as I did and find some clarity in its message," Rugg said of her film. "The message of body image is a very important and relatable topic that is not talked about enough especially with young women; the goal of this film is to get people to start talking."
She added that she enjoys using film to create a mood, and a feeling, for her audience.
"Film is becoming the way we communicate to each other; how we connect with people halfway across the world," she said in the release. "It has become a very powerful medium."
This is exactly the sort of message that the festival aims to instill in students, according to Matthew Newton, chief of the N.H. Bureau of Film and Digital Media, which organizes the event. As in 2020, this year's festival was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton said, but it typically draws a capacity crowd at Red River Theatres in Concord.
"Ultimately, the festival gives students an opportunity to have projects screen before an audience in an actual movie theater using state of the art project[ion] and sound," Newton said in an email Monday. "... It's important that kids are able to see the kind of impact their visual storytelling can have on a live audience, rather than just keeping the film in an educational environment."
The festival started in 2008 as a project of the state film bureau, according to Newton, and typically draws about 70 entries per year, beginning in February or March, though this year's selection process was delayed due to the pandemic. The five-person panel of judges this year included Newton, several Granite Staters who work in film and television and Briana Demers, a two-time finalist for the festival's top award from Salem High School.
A trio of Salem students took home the highest honor, the jury award, at this year's festival for their action-packed film, "A Matter of Perspective." Films that win the high school short film festival typically go on to other festivals like the N.H. Film Festival in Portsmouth and the Somewhat North of Boston Film Festival in Concord, Newton said. The winners also receive a large trophy that goes to the winning school for the year.
"But mainly it comes down to bragging rights," Newton said. "It's our chance to have the arts compete on a larger scale much like an athletic competition."
All of the films selected for the festival are available online by searching "New Hampshire High School Short Film Festival" on YouTube.