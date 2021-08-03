SWANZEY — Swanzey’s sidewalks are getting a facelift.
The current sidewalks are in poor condition and have become a tripping hazard to pedestrians, according to a news release from Town Administrator Michael Branley. Replacing those sidewalks will hopefully encourage greater use in addition to improving safety, the release says.
The project, which is now underway, involves replacing the old sidewalks with approximately 2,000 feet of new asphalt in Swanzey’s center to improve pedestrian access to the town’s library, town offices, elementary and middle-high schools, and Mount Caesar hiking trails. It is expected to be completed in mid-August, according to the release.
The upgrades will complement the sidewalks that were installed along with the rotary at Route 32 and Sawyers Crossing Road, constructed in 2020, the release states.
The new sidewalks will extend north and south from the rotary, following Sawyers Crossing Road in front of Mount Caesar Elementary School, and down Route 32 just past the town office, according to Joe DiRusso, Swanzey’s public works director.
The public works department and J Roy Excavating of Winchester are managing the project, and construction began Monday, DiRusso said.
The project is being funded with a $41,550 grant from the Monadnock Alliance for Sustainable Transportation through the Complete Streets Implementation Grant Program, the release says. The grant is being supplemented with labor and materials from the public works department.
The Complete Streets initiative “is a context-sensitive approach to transportation planning and design that balances the needs of people walking, bicycling, driving a car, riding public transit, using wheelchairs or other mobility devices, etc.,” according to the alliance’s website.