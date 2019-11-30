A Keene gym closed this past week, a year after moving to a new location.
Downtown Fitness Keene announced on Facebook earlier in November plans to shutter by the end of the month. The last full day at the women’s gym was Wednesday, though the business hosted a fundraising cycling class for The Community Kitchen in Keene on Thanksgiving morning, called “Thighs Before Pies.”
The gym moved to 15 King Court at the end of 2018, leaving its home at 20 Commercial St., behind The Colonial Theatre.
Before the relocation, the gym was known as Downtown Fitness for Women, but a group of four bought the business in October 2018 and changed the name once it opened on King Court.
The buyers were Jacquelyn Trombly; her mother, Raette Trombly; Pam Graves; and her husband, Cory Graves.
In a Facebook message responding to a request from The Sentinel for comment, Jacquelyn Trombly declined to elaborate on their reasons for closing.
Originally a franchise, the fitness center opened in 2003 as Lady of America, Fitness for Women. Penny A. and Richard C. Rogers bought the gym in 2013 and reopened it as an independent business.