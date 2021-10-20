ANTRIM — The Monadnock Region's only residential treatment facility exclusively for women with substance-use disorders is now coed, an official confirmed Tuesday.
Antrim House made the switch to include men a few weeks ago, according to Andrew West, director of business development for Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire, the Laconia-based organization that oversees the facility at 55 Main St.
The 21-bed inpatient treatment center often was at capacity when it was for women only, West said. However, he said there was a high demand for beds for men, with two to three men needing a bed for every woman.
Part of that need, West said, comes from the upcoming closure of Farnum Center North, a 50-bed coed facility in Franklin slated to shutter next month.
"It was really to support that we were inundated with males," he said of the decision for Antrim House to become coed. "New Hampshire is currently experiencing a shortage just of residential treatment beds, and it was an opportunity to be able to help out."
West said he wasn't sure if Antrim House will remain coed permanently or if this is a temporary switch to accommodate the current needs.
But in the meantime, women seeking gender-specific treatment would need to travel out of state, according to Nelson Hayden, executive director of The Doorway in Keene, one of 10 treatment-referral hubs across New Hampshire.
"As far as I know, [Antrim House was] the only women-only residential treatment facility in the state," he said.
But if the person has N.H. Medicaid, he said their insurance won't be accepted in another state.
Some of the coed facilities in other parts of New Hampshire operate separate programming for each gender within the same place, Hayden added, which is really the only other alternative for women wanting that type of care.
Gender-specific centers tend to limit distractions, and local drug-treatment providers have said most people do better in those settings.
Keene resident Renae deMello underwent treatment for alcohol addiction this summer at Antrim House, where clients just starting their recovery are given a treatment plan, including counseling and medication.
She said she's upset to learn it's now coed.
"When I was there for treatment I felt safe and could be completely open about every aspect of my life. I believe that is essential in accepting and treating addiction," deMello, 42, said in a text. "With men involved women are less likely to be open and honest about what they have been through and what led them to alcohol and drugs to begin with."
In addition to Antrim House, there is another coed residential treatment facility in Dublin, and another coed residential program is expected to break ground in Peterborough this spring.
And while Hayden agrees with West that men tend to seek addiction treatment more often, he said it doesn't mean there isn't a need for centers solely for women.
"Having a women's-only facility is a nice place for women to feel safe," he said. "I think men are going to feel safe in a coed program much more often than a female would."
The lack of options for women with substance-use disorders doesn't stop with treatment. The state — as well as the nation — has also been grappling with a lack of women's sober homes, where people typically go after receiving inpatient treatment to help them transition back into everyday life.
They’re particularly scarce in the southwest region of New Hampshire, with only four homes — three for men in the Keene area, one coed in Bennington — available west of Interstate 93.
There's no specific reason for this, area providers have said, but the lack of these facilities makes it hard for women to stay sober.
Antrim House's shift to coed, deMello said, will only exacerbate the need for women-centered care.
"There are men's places everywhere!," she said. "That's very unfortunate that the women no longer have the safety and intimacy of a place to get help."
But according to West, this change was necessary.
"The decision was reflective of the need for the local community," he said.
Antrim House can be reached at 808-0185.
For immediate assistance, Cheshire County residents can visit The Doorway at 24 Railroad St. in Keene. The Doorway is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.