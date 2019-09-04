HINSDALE — The two women injured in a rollover crash Sunday are in stable conditions at the hospital.
Carol Maynard and Stephanie Murano, both 28, were ejected from their car on Brattleboro Road after a crash reported at about 6:45 p.m., police said.
Maynard was in stable but critical condition and Murano had non-critical injuries, and both were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Hinsdale police Sgt. Joshua Murray said Tuesday.
This morning, Rick Adams, senior director of external relations for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said Maynard is in fair condition and Murano is in satisfactory condition at the hospital.
Hinsdale police said Tuesday that Murano is from Brookline, Vt., but did not have current information on Maynard’s hometown.
Police could not be reached for comment this morning on additional details about the crash.