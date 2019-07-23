One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Court Street in Keene Monday, according to police.
Keene police responded to a report of a crash in the area of 828 Court St. just after 1 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Joel Chidester.
Adrian Lezcano, 24, of Gilsum was turning left out of Stone Arch Village in a Honda CR-V when the front driver’s side corner of the vehicle collided with the front passenger side corner of a Toyota RAV-4 driven by Jeanette Paige, 70, of Alstead, who was driving north on Court Street, Chidester said.
Paige was taken to Cheshire Medical Center to be evaluated for potential injuries, Chidester said.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.