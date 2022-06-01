We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A 73-year-old Keene woman was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Wednesday after sustaining serious injuries following a head-on collision on Route 101, according to a news release from Keene Police.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. According to the release, Susan Mastronunzio was driving a 2021 Honda HRV west along Route 101 near Swanzey Factory Road when she crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Stone, 52, of Harrisville.
Police said Mastronunzio was trapped in her vehicle but was freed by Keene Fire Department where she was then transported by DHART for advanced medical care.
Stone and the occupants of her vehicle reported they did not sustain injuries in the collision.
The events and factors leading up to the collision are under investigation, but the news release said speed or alcohol were not involved. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information should call Lt. Chidester at 357-9813.