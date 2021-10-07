RINDGE — A woman suffered injuries to her face and chest when her vehicle crashed into a tree on Cathedral Road Thursday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Rickard J. Donovan.
Donovan said the woman was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Health Center in Worcester. Her injuries are serious but not critical, he said.
Fire crews responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Donovan said he didn't know what had caused the woman to drive off the road.
She was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in her vehicle when first responders arrived, Donovan said.
Rindge police could not be immediately reached Thursday afternoon for more information.
This story will be updated with more information as it's available.