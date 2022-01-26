BRATTLEBORO —A woman who pleaded guilty to causing a 2018 crash in Newfane, Vt.,that killed a young Brattleboro couple was sentenced Tuesday to 13 months of incarceration, according to court documents.
Sarah Loos, who turns 30 onMonday, must also complete 500 hours of community service and will spend 12 years on probation, during which time she is not allowed to drive a vehicle, the terms of the plea agreement state.
Loos had used a drug containing fentanyl, an opioid, prior to driving her Toyota Rav4 on Route 30 in Newfane on June 8, 2018, she said in court documents. As she approached the intersection with Sears Road around 4:30 p.m., she crossed the double yellow line and collided with a Subaru Legacy, resulting in the deaths of Robert Lind and Mandi Gamache, court documents state.
She pleaded guilty in Windham County Superior Court in Brattleboro to two counts of gross negligent operation resulting in death, according to court documents. The state dismissed two counts of driving under the influence of drugs as part of the plea agreement.
An attorney for Loos was unreachable for comment Wednesday.
Lind was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was 32. His fiancée, Gamache, who was 26, died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon the day after the crash. She graduated from Keene High School in 2010.