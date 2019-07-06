NORTH WALPOLE — Rescuers helped a woman Friday morning who had fallen among the ledges of Fall Mountain and was “within inches” of dropping farther, according to officials.
Just before 11, North Walpole firefighters arrived at the “dog face” ledges of Fall Mountain to find a woman lying near the edge of a ledge with a 30-foot drop, according to a Facebook post by the fire department. She had already fallen about 20 feet, the post says.
“Responders worked a very dangerous and challenging situation with no room for error. Due to the dangerous terrain we faced a lengthy and challenging extrication,” the post says, without detailing how long the operation took.
No responders were injured, and the woman was taken to a landing zone at North Walpole Elementary School and airlifted via the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team, according to the post.
Other fire departments and rescue teams helped, the post says, including Walpole, Bellows Falls, Westminster, Vt., and Springfield, Vt.
The Facebook post doesn’t identify the woman, detail the extent of her injuries or say where she was taken.
No one from the North Walpole or Walpole fire departments was immediately reachable for additional information Friday.