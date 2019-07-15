JAFFREY — Crews helped a Pennsylvania woman down Mount Monadnock Saturday morning after she fell and suffered a head injury.
Monadnock State Park staff and N.H. Fish and Game responded to a call at 11:15 of an injured hiker near the summit on the White Dot Trail, according to a release from the state agency.
Lynn Hadley, 67, of Norristown, Pa., was just beginning her descent when she slipped and fell, the release says. Emergency medical technicians on the park staff evaluated Hadley, and she was walked down to an ambulance waiting at a shorter route off the mountain. People who were hiking the mountain also joined to help the rescue effort.
“As seen on many Mount Monadnock rescues, the effort was complimented by citizen volunteers that started their day as hikers and ended it by being part of a rescue operation,” the release says.
Although a medical helicopter also responded in case air evacuation was needed, Hadley was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, according to Fish and Game.
For tips on hiking safely, N.H. Fish and Game suggests visiting www.hikesafe.com.