VERNON, Vt. — Police are looking for help finding a missing woman who may have recently been in the Keene area.
Joyce Caron, 79, of Sacramento, Calif., has been visiting family in Vernon, Vt., and was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Vermont State Police.
She experiences dementia and is unfamiliar with the area, police said. She reportedly left her relatives' Vernon home at about 4:30 p.m. driving a red Chevrolet Trail Blazer with California handicap license plate number 1265WDP.
Police say her direction of travel and destination is unknown, and she may have recently been in the Keene area. There are concerns for her welfare, police said.
Caron is white, 5-foot-1, 190 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about her is asked to call their local police or Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Brattleboro and Keene police are assisting with the investigation.