A Texas woman who has also lived in Marlborough pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to making false statements to obtain government benefits, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Concord.
Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2016, Linda Jackson, 64, received about $75,000 in Social Security disability benefits that she was not entitled to.
Jackson and her partner, Norris Peirce, lived together in Marlborough and spent winters in Mabank, Texas, until Peirce’s death in 2016, according to a plea agreement Jackson signed Monday. Peirce also paid her living expenses.
When Jackson applied for benefits in 2005, she did not report that she lived with someone who supported her financially, according to the agreement. She also failed to disclose a business, Holy Smokes BBQ in Keene, the agreement states.
Her financial situation would have made her ineligible for the benefits she received, prosecutors said.
The U.S. Social Security Administration found out about the omission when Jackson went to the Keene field office to claim survivors’ benefits, saying she and Peirce had been in a common-law marriage for 35 years, according to the agreement. (They married before he died.)
In a 2017 statement to federal investigators, Jackson said Peirce provided for her but “would not provide me with health insurance … I failed to disclose the financial support he provided to me because I did not want to lose my Medicare benefits. I need these benefits to survive.”
Prosecutors are recommending Jackson serve six months’ home confinement and pay $75,471 in restitution to the Social Security Administration. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 8 in U.S. District Court in Concord.