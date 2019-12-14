WINCHESTER — A woman was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Saturday evening after a single-car crash on Route 119 near the Ashuelot Covered Bridge, police said.
The driver, a 23-year-old Vermont resident, was trying to avoid a deer, Winchester police Lt. Penny Witherbee said. The woman's Subaru sedan went off the side of the road into a ditch, and first responders had to pull her out of the passenger side, Witherbee said.
Witherbee did not immediately have the woman’s name available and did not know the extent of her injuries.
The crash was reported around 6 p.m., according to the dispatch organization Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.