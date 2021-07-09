SWANZEY — A woman was taken to the hospital this morning for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 12, according to Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m., he said, when the vehicle veered off the road and into the trees opposite the Cheshire Fairgrounds. First responders found the vehicle on its side wedged between the trees, Gould said.
Once the vehicle was stabilized, Gould said the 27-year-old — for whom he did not have identification this morning — was extricated and taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
The Swanzey Police Department and N.H. State Police are investigating the crash, Gould said.