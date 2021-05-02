RICHMOND — A woman was injured Saturday after being thrown from her ATV in the woods near Whipple Hill Road in Richmond, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
Brittany Croteau, 30, had encountered rough terrain along the trail, which caused her to be thrown from the vehicle, according to a news release Sunday from Fish and Game. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release said.
Conservation Officer Eric Hannett said the crash occurred near Croteau's residence.
Croteau was brought to her home by a private vehicle before the 911 call was made, and Fish and Game received the report of a single ATV crash just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the agency said. A conservation officer, the Richmond Fire Department and Diluzio Ambulance responded and Croteau was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment.
Hannett said Sunday that Croteau's injuries were not life-threatening.
The crash is under investigation. Fish and Game reminds ATV riders to wear proper safety gear when riding and to be aware of trail conditions.