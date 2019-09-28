WINCHESTER — A Massachusetts woman was ejected from a golf cart and lost consciousness early Saturday morning at the Forest Lake Campground on Keene Road, police said.
The woman, Doreen Brown, 45, of Deerfield, Mass., was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Police said in a news release they do not know the extent of her injuries.
Witnesses saw the golf cart come to an abrupt halt while traveling on a campground road around 12:15 a.m., Winchester police said in the news release. Brown fell from the cart and bystanders called 911 after finding her unconscious, the release said.
Brown regained consciousness but was unable to provide many details about the incident, and police have not determined what caused it, according to the release.