CONCORD — A woman claiming Derry as her residence was indicted for charges of wrongful voting last week, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
Mary Kate Lowndes, 57, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by the New Hampshire Multicounty Grand Jury for one felony charge of wrongful voting Friday, according to a statement by MacDonald. Lowndes also has three misdemeanor charges pending, including one charge of misusing an absentee ballot and two charges of wrongful voting, according to the statement.
According to the indictment, Lowndes used a Derry address to vote in the 2018 general election, however, she did not reside there.
Residence can be established where a person primarily lives. People must vote where their primary residence is, according to state laws.
The misdemeanor charge that Lowndes faces alleges that she submitted an incorrect voter registration form to the town of Derry for the 2016 general election when she lived outside of the state, according to the statement.
The other misdemeanor charges allege Lowndes made a false statement to obtain her 2018 ballot and that she was not eligible to vote by absentee ballot but did, according to the statement.
The felony charge for wrongful voting carries a maximum penalty of three and a half to seven years of imprisonment and a $4,000 fine. The misdemeanor charges carry a maximum penalty of up to one year of imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.
Additionally, anyone convicted of a willful violation of the New Hampshire's election laws shall lose the right to vote in the state, according to New Hampshire's Constitution.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen of the Election Law Unit and Attorney Joshua Speicher of the Criminal Justice Bureau. The investigation into this matter was conducted by Chief Investigator Richard Tracy of the Election Law Unit.