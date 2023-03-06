The entrance to Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey, as shown Monday afternoon. A Maryland woman died after a plane that left the local airport Friday encountered turbulence that the National Transportation Safety Board said caused fatal injuries.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators on Monday were trying to learn more about the flight turbulence that fatally injured a prominent attorney and former Obama administration official while she rode in a business jet flying from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzeyto Leesburg, Va.
The Friday afternoon flight was diverted to Windsor Locks, Conn., and Dana Hyde, 55, of Cabin John, Md., was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead, Connecticut State Police said in a news release.
On Saturday, the NTSB tweeted that a “turbulence event” resulted in the fatal injuries aboard the Bombardier Challenger 300. It put out an update Monday saying “investigators are now looking at a reported trim issue that occurred prior to the inflight upset.”
Trim refers to in-flight adjustments pilots make to assure stable and level flight. Turbulence is unstable air that can buffet an airplane and injure passengers if they are not securely belted in.
“They will continue to learn more after they analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information like weather data,” the agency said.
The Aspen Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that works on international problems, confirmed it employed Hyde as a part-time consultant and in that role she served as co-chair of the Aspen Partnership for an Inclusive Economy from 2020-21.
“Dana was a brilliant and generous colleague who worked closely with programs across the organization to build partnerships and enhance our collective work,” the organization said. “The thoughts of our entire Aspen Institute community are with Dana’s family and loved ones.”
Jonathan Purves, a spokesman for the institute, said he didn’t have further information to release, including what brought her to Keene.
Her biography on LinkedIn shows she served from 2014 to 2017 as chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corp., a U.S. foreign assistance agency formed by Congress. She was also a former associate director at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, a senior policy adviser to the deputy U.S. Secretary of State and a counsel on the 9/11 Commission.
NTSB spokeswoman Sarah Sulick said she didn’t have information as to whether Hyde was wearing a seat belt during Friday's flight. She provided the identifying tail number of the airplane, which shows it is owned by Conexon LLC of Kansas City, Mo., a company that says on its website it brings high-speed Internet to rural communities.
Sulick confirmed there were two pilots and three passengers.
The Associated Press reported that the company confirmed in an email that Hyde was the wife of a company partner, Jonathan Chambers, who was also on the plane with his son and that neither was hurt. It also reported that the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Hyde died from blunt-force injuries.
David Hickling, director of the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport, was unreachable for comment Monday.
