ALSTEAD — A 24-year-old Florida woman died in a single-car crash in Alstead, N.H. State Police said Saturday.
Jacqueline LaChapelle of Olviedo, Fla., died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. A resume posted online lists LaChapelle as a 2013 graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Emergency responders were called to the scene on Comstock Road at the intersection of Darby Brook Road shortly before 8 a.m., police said.
Alstead Fire Chief Kim Kercewich said the driver was the only person in the car.
Police said LaChapelle was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion west on Comstock Road when the car left the road near the bridge over Darby Brook, and landed on its roof, partially submerged in the brook. Kercewich said the car dropped about 15 to 20 feet.
Police said they were assisted by the Alstead, Langdon and Swanzey fire departments.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class John Lucero or Sgt. Daniel Brow at 358-3333.
Police said they would not release any further information on the investigation.