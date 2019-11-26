HINSDALE — A Hinsdale woman involved in a head-on collision Sunday with a Keene resident died from her injuries, according to a Facebook post Tuesday from Hinsdale Police Department.
Both Jillian A. Harden, 38, of Hinsdale and Jordan K. Knight, 24, of Keene were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with injuries.
Harden later succumbed to her injuries.
Hinsdale police and fire departments responded to the two-car collision around 3:56 p.m. on Chesterfield Road, with reports of serious injuries.
According to the post, the Jaws of Life tool — piston-rod hydraulic tools used to pry open vehicles involved in accidents when a victim may be trapped — was used.
The incident remains under investigation, according to the Facebook post, and further details on the crash were not released Tuesday morning.