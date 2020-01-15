A Keene woman and her 4-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after her car veered into oncoming traffic, police said.
Lena Chamberlin, 29, was traveling north on Washington Street in Keene at about 9:30 a.m. when her Volkswagen sedan went into the opposite lane and sideswiped a Toyota, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
After hitting the other vehicle — driven by James Dennis, 46, of Keene — Chamberlin continued north and struck a utility pole, Tenney said.
Tenney said the car driven by Dennis, who is a mechanic at Wilder Automotive, was a customer’s that he was driving back to the shop.
Both cars were towed from the scene, and Chamberlin and her daughter were taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, Tenney said.