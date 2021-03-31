STODDARD — A town resident is facing a felony charge after police say she shot in the direction of a neighbor during an ongoing dispute over their property boundary Sunday morning.
Lisa E. Vayens, 44, pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon during an arraignment Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court, according to court documents.
No one was injured in the incident which reportedly occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Beaver Lake Drive, according to an affidavit written by N.H. State Police Trooper Richard Camacho. Shortly before that, Vayens’ neighbor, 48-year-old Kirk Isaacson, was marking the property lines at his house with spray paint, Camacho wrote.
Vayens told police that she believed Isaacson was on her property, which “triggered” her, according to the affidavit, though police determined that Isaacson was on his own land.
“Vayens said that she got her rifle and went outside on her porch and fired in the direction of Isaacson above his head and towards a tree,” Camacho wrote. In an interview with The Sentinel Tuesday, Isaacson said he was about 50 yards away from Vayens when he heard gunfire and jumped to the ground.
During the arraignment Monday, Judge David W. Ruoff ordered Vayens released on personal recognizance bail. As conditions of her release, Ruoff ordered that she have no contact with Isaacson, not possess a firearm and apply for an intake assessment with Cheshire County Behavioral Health Court. The case is scheduled for another hearing May 12, according to court documents.