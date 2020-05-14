Many colleges expect to reopen in the fall, but how they do so fluctuates with the ever-changing data and science behind the spread of the coronavirus.
The University System of New Hampshire’s, which includes the University of New Hampshire in Durham, Keene State College, Plymouth State University, Granite State College and seven community colleges, announced on May 8 that it plans to “welcome new and continuing students onto our campuses for the fall semester for in-person instruction.”
However, until a vaccine is developed to stop infections from COVID-19, the operations of any college campus will look different from the environment of September 2019.
In an hour-long video message to the Dartmouth community, Provost Joseph Helble said, “It’s becoming increasingly clear to me that the opportunity for a flip the light switch return to normal, business as usual, operations is, well I won’t say impossible, highly unlikely for us or any of our other peer higher education institutions.”
Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said Friday she is co-leading the USNH team to coordinate a system-wide reopening plan for all of New Hampshire’s public colleges and universities.
“We’ll have blended classrooms, because there will be students quarantined, self-isolating, away, choosing maybe not to come back for portions of the semester,” Treadwell said of Keene State.
Normal operations at most universities, where students resume all their classes with face-to-face instruction, is not likely until the fall of 2021, according to research from the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Universities will need to scrap large college-wide events, limit study abroad opportunities and reexamine courses with hands-on components.
Helble expects some fraction of the Dartmouth student population to return, with others attending remotely. How the fall term is structured remains uncertain; however, “we’re not cancelling the fall quarter.”
USNH spokesperson Lisa Thorne imagines a similar scenario of hybrid operations. For example, half of residential students may participate one day in person and one day remotely and then swap days with the other half of their classroom colleagues.
Thorne says USNH is requesting monies from the CARES Act that the state received to equip about 50 percent of classrooms with Zoom technology to enrich the blended options.
“The classroom experience that most of our surveyed, traditional aged students desire is interactive and in-person,” she says. “We balance this requirement with a population who needs flexibility to download resources when available.”
Before the pandemic, most on-campus college professors had little or no experience with conducting class discussions and delivering assignments through video conferencing and other remote technology. To prepare for a hybrid model, USNH will offer additional training to its faculty members to help them instruct in an online format.
Thorne also says the chancellor and college presidents are communicating with regional and national organizations to review occupancy restrictions for classrooms, cafeterias, dorms and libraries.
A letter to the community on the UNH website reports that university leaders expect to develop a “robust testing system” for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 and is providing space to quarantine anyone who tests positive.
During a Senate hearing Tuesday of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, Dr. and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the federal Department of Health and Human Services, spoke by a video link and said the country should have the capacity to conduct between 40 million to 50 million tests per month by September.
When committee chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., asked if the country had enough testing for college students to return in the fall, Giroir said, “Yes, it’s certainly possible to test all the students.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, presented a more somber outlook. “If this were a situation where you had a vaccine, that would really be the end of the issue in a positive way. But as I mentioned in my opening remarks, even at the top speed we’re going, we don’t see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term.”
Southern New Hampshire University, in a pivotal move that surprised the industry, announced in late April that incoming freshmen now and into the future would not attend classes in person, but instead would take all their courses online while still having the option to live on campus. University leaders are deferring an announcement about the fall semester for sophomores, juniors and seniors until late June.While most colleges are planning virtual commencement events, Colby-Sawyer in New London is scheduling an in-person commencement ceremony for its more than 200 graduates for Saturday, Aug. 8. Spokesperson Gregg Mazzola says officials will follow social distancing and any other protocol s as per state and CDC guidelines.
As they wait for updates about how their campus will open, high school graduates around the state are mulling commitments about whether to attend and reside on campus, take a gap year or choose an educational alternative less expensive and closer to home.
As Dr. Michele Perkins, president of New England College in Henniker, wrote on its college website, “Unfortunately, in this new era, we must convey, ‘stay tuned’.”