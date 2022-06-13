The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office plans to outfit all of its deputies with body-worn cameras this summer with the help of state funding recently approved by the N.H. Executive Council, Sheriff Eli Rivera said Monday.
That office is one of four local law-enforcement agencies that the council awarded matching grants from the state’s new Body-worn and Dashboard Camera Fund earlier this month to buy the equipment.
The Executive Council also awarded $50,000 to the Keene Police Department, $4,319 to the Langdon Police Department and $3,000 to the Hinsdale Police Department for body cameras.
However, Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Keene does not expect to use these funds since it expects to receive more than $400,000 from congressionally directed spending for cameras. Keene Police Chief Steven Russo could not be reached for comment.
The allocation of more than $700,000 to 29 departments from the body-worn camera fund was a key initiative of the state’s Law Enforcement Accountability and Transparency (LEACT) commission.
Gov. Chris Sununu established the commission in 2020 amid national calls for police reform after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer that May.
Advocates say body cameras help curb misconduct and hold bad actors accountable by recording police-civilian interactions. But, while body cameras have been shown to reduce civilian complaints, research into whether they reduce use of force by law enforcement is largely inconclusive.
The Cheshire County Sheriff's Office plans to use the $47,500 from the state, plus an equal match from the county government, to buy 11 body cameras for the office's deputies, according to Rivera. The sheriff's office has not previously used body cameras, he said.
“They will not only protect our deputies, we’ll also have more transparency on how we do our business,” he said.
The cameras will help provide assurances to the public that information coming from the sheriff’s office is accurate while also protecting the deputies with a record of their actions if a complaint is filed by a citizen, Rivera said.
All uniformed personnel in the office will be equipped with the cameras from BodyWorn by Utility, a Georgia-based company, according to Rivera. He said BodyWorn cameras are used by police departments throughout New England, including N.H. State Police and the Manchester Police Department.
Rivera said he hopes the equipment will be purchased by July so the new body-camera program can be rolled out by late summer. The BodyWorn system can livestream video footage back to the sheriff’s office and automatically activate the cameras for certain types of calls or actions, such as when a deputy draws his firearm, he said.
Because cameras are already common on businesses and homes, the sheriff’s office operates under the assumption that deputies are already being recorded in most situations, but body cameras will add another level of transparency, Rivera said.
The Hinsdale Police Department has 10 body cameras — which are more than five years old — and plans to use the state funds and matching funds from the police budget to buy four new cameras and an additional charging station, according to Chief Charles Rataj.
He said the cameras help the department “make sure that we get video and audio recording of everything that happens so that way we know that it is fair for the state or the citizen — that way we can say, ‘This is exactly what happened.’ ”
With the new equipment, Hinsdale will be able to outfit its entire police force with body cameras while fully staffed with 10 full-time officers, Rataj said.
Though it has never had all those positions filled, if it did, the three part-time officers and animal-control officer could remain outfitted with cameras in addition to full-time officers, Rataj said.
The extra cameras would also afford a backup in case one of the old cameras breaks, he said.
Rataj said the department plans to purchase the new cameras from Axon, the same Seattle-based company where its current cameras are from.
Noting the equipment gets banged around as officers work, Rataj said, “I don’t know how long the existing ones are going to last so to put some brand new [cameras] into our inventory is probably a good idea.”
Meanwhile, the Langdon Police Department plans to use the state funds and a match from the department's budget to purchase two body cameras, according to Langdon police Lt. Jonathan DeLisle.
Due to staffing issues, DeLisle said he is the only officer currently employed by the department but that this will make a camera available when a new officer comes on board.
"It was a good opportunity, especially for a small department such as ours where the budget is extremely low and tight," he said of the state grant. "We normally wouldn’t have the money to outfit body cameras or cruiser cameras."