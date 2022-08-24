After a staffing shortage neared its breaking point at the Montessori Schoolhouse of Cheshire County earlier this year, the school is set to reopen Aug. 31 with two classrooms instead of the usual four.
Julianna Dodson, a Montessori parent and board member, said the Keene’s school’s board made the decision to approve a budget for two classrooms at its July 28 meeting.
“It was excellent, I’m smiling really big,” Dodson, a Chesterfield resident, said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We had peers and teachers who were there who were just relieved and happy. They love their work.”
Dodson is also the deputy executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and director of Radically Rural — a partnership between the center and The Sentinel.
She said one classroom will be for toddlers from about 16 months to 2½ years old, while the other will be for preschool and primary school. In past years, she said, the school would have had two classrooms for each group, but due to a shortage of lead teachers that option wasn’t viable.
Members of the schoolhouse at 28 Hurricane Road, which serves about 30 families from throughout the county and beyond, have been trying to get the word out about staffing needs. The school cares for children from 16 months to 6 years through its nine-month academic programs and summer camp.
Dodson said that although the number of classrooms has been cut in half, the ratio of children to teachers will remain the same, at about five to one. But given the smaller number of classrooms, overall enrollment at the schoolhouse is down.
“We have a long waitlist, so if we were able to find staff for the other two classrooms we could easily fill them,” Dodson said in an email Tuesday.
The school is still looking for two lead teachers, two more for assistant teachers and two additional board members. Currently there are seven board members. Dodson added that the school is also seeking an administrative director.
The number of staff positions is down slightly from an unprecedented count of eight in July, including six teaching roles. At the time, Dodson told the Sentinel that the school might not be able to open for the fall.
But after a July 21 open house that included tours of the facility and offered food and live music, she said the school hired two assistant teachers.
Dodson said that plenty of former teachers and families who previously sent their children to Montessori came to voice their support.
“It was a nice morale boost for the school,” she said. “I think people in the community who were already engaged at one point are hearing our call for assistance, but I don’t know that the greater community is getting how early childhood education is important.”
Due to the added stressors on teachers from low staff and rising energy costs, Katie Kurowski, co-president of the board of directors, said in June that the school had to raise tuition by 6 percent for the upcoming school year. She said that the average cost for a five-day program will be about $1,000 per month, about $50 more than the previous tuition.
The child care sector has lost nearly 120,000 jobs nationally since February 2020, according to a June report from the Center for the Study of Childcare Employment. And last summer, 80 percent of child care providers said they were experiencing staffing shortages, per a survey from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. A majority of respondents cited low wages as the reason why.
The national average hourly wage for child care providers is $13.31 and the average salary is $27,680, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the school’s website, the salary for a lead teacher ranges $27,900 to $31,000.
To encourage applicants and the retention of staff, Dodson said the school is offering bonuses for full-time and part-time employees. Full-time staff will receive $500 after six months and another $500 after a year, while part-time staff will receive $300 after six months and another after a year.
