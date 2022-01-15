STODDARD — A rising political star out of Stoddard, Franz Haase is composed, articulate, thoughtful — and 11 years old.
Franz is the third consecutive James Faulkner Elementary School student to be named a finalist in the Kid Governor program, earning him a place on New Hampshire’s Kid Executive Council.
It was “extremely nice” to learn that he’d earned a spot on the council, Franz said in an interview this past week.
His father, also named Franz Haase, said it was impressive to see what the 5th-grader and his peers were able to create on their own, including a three-minute campaign video and three-point platform.
“He really put some good thought and time and effort into his platform, which was fantastic to see,” Haase said. “He worked the process diligently and did his best, and we’re very happy with the outcome.”
The elder Franz Haase said he had already been familiar with the Kid Governor program from watching his son support previous candidates. Last year, Brie Bell was named to the Kid Executive Council, and Patrick Lavoie joined the council a year earlier, when Faulkner Elementary first participated in the program.
“He’s extremely outgoing and friendly, and definitely a thoughtful kid,” Haase said of his son, adding that Franz put just as much effort into helping other students’ campaigns as he did his own.
The N.H. Kid Governor civics program is in its fourth year. Created by the Connecticut Democracy Center, the initiative provides an immersive opportunity for 5th-graders to learn about state government and voting, and each participating class holds primaries to elect their candidates in the fall. The program also exists in Connecticut and Oregon.
Thirty schools across New Hampshire participated in this year’s Kid Governor program, totaling 58 classrooms and more than 1,500 5th-graders, according to Luane Genest, the program’s coordinator.
With 61 students enrolled from kindergarten through 5th grade, James Faulkner Elementary is a small school, so while 5th-graders are the ones actually running in elections and voting for candidates, the 3rd- and 4th-graders also get involved with helping the campaign, according to Amanda Bridges, who teaches 4th and 5th grade.
“They’re involved with this process for years,” she said. “So by the time they’re in 5th grade they’re like, ‘Yes! Its finally our turn.’ ”
Ahead of the fall primaries, Franz and the other candidates in his class needed to write a speech and outline a platform.
“One day I was just sitting down and thinking and then I decided I should help children who are homeless,” Franz said of his platform. After doing some research and brainstorming with his friends, he realized that while there are many organizations that help people with survival needs like food, there weren’t as many initiatives to help students experiencing homelessness pursue art, music, sports or other hobbies, he said.
After his classmates elected Franz to run in the statewide Kid Governor race, it was all hands on deck to perfect the campaign, Bridges said. Some students worked as fact checkers, others as speech writers, while a tech-savvy group filmed and edited his campaign video.
In this video — which was mostly filmed among the birch trees outside the elementary school — Franz presented his three-point plan to ensure kids across the state have the resources they need to engage in their interests and passions.
He proposed organizing a sports-equipment drive to provide kids with what they need to pursue athletic interests, organizing a musical instrument drive, and creating a scholarship to cover costs of after-school activities, such as tournament fees.
“I’m from a small town in New Hampshire,” Franz, donning a jacket and tie, said in his campaign video. “But small town, I’m going to make a big change.”
After candidates from schools across the state are elected by their classmates, the N.H. Kid Governor Advisory Committee — comprising education, communication and law professionals — reviews the campaign-video submissions and selects the top seven. From that group, students from participating schools vote to select their Kid Governor.
This year’s Kid Governor is Charlotte Cotti of Plaistow, who, like Franz, ran on a platform focused on helping people experiencing homelessness. As part of the Kid Executive Council, Franz will be able to work on his own platform, but will primarily work alongside five other councilors and Charlotte to act on her platform – an endeavor Franz says he’s really looking forward to.
Charlotte, Franz and the rest of the executive council were sworn into office on Monday.
In his interview with The Sentinel this week, Franz was candid about his feelings on the final election, but noted that it took a lot of effort from a lot of people to make his campaign as successful as it was.
“I was sad when I lost but just happy that I made it this far,” he said, “because my friends supported me and my teachers supported me. I just had so much help all the way.”
Bridges described Franz as a “super passionate” student who loves learning and is always looking to help.
“Franz is like no other,” she said. “He is definitely a driven student.”