After a parade in Swanzey with a turnout of more than 70 people on Saturday, 4-year-old Connor Ponce, diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020, is headed to "the happiest place on Earth" — Disney World.
Cheerful community members gathered Saturday morning in front of the Cutler Elementary School as the sirens of nearby emergency vehicles blared in an outpouring of love and support for the young boy, who took pictures with members of the local fire and police department and even met Santa Claus himself after his grand arrival in a red fire truck. And at the end of the event, Connor, donning Paw Patrol mittens and hat, had his Make-A-Wish revealed to him. The wish being that he and his family would be able to go to Disney World on a trip funded by the nonprofit foundation.
Connor stood with his walker alongside his mother, Celeste, and father, Chris, with a big grin on his face as the news was revealed to him. In a phone interview Friday, Celeste said Connor likes characters from the Toy Story movies, The Avengers and Paw Patrol. He's also a lover of first responders and trucks, which were in abundance at the parade.
"Anyone that's a hero and saves the day, he's all about it," she said.
Celeste, a urology nurse at Cheshire Medical Center, added that it's been a dream for Connor to be able to go to Disney World.
"It means the absolute world to us," she said. "It's been a challenging three years, and to know we have the support means the world and to him as well. It means he's able to feel like a normal kid."
"I think it's absolutely amazing," said Chris, assistant principal at Hinsdale Middle/High School. "There's so many people here that I don't know that he's touched and seeing them turn out to support him is just awesome."
Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould said he was happy to have members of the fire department in attendance Saturday morning.
"Things going on in the community are important to us, so anything we can do to help out is important," he said. "With this little guy, for us to be a part of it lets us give back to the community."
In addition to going with his parents, Connor will also be accompanied on his big trip in February with his 1-year-old sister, Charlotte, and his aunt Anna.
Connor was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2020, his mother said, and he had brain surgery this past June. She added that she and Chris take Connor to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for monthly checkups and that he receives chemotherapy at home every day.
"It was challenging at first but now it’s kind of our norm," she said. "It’s just the way life is right now."
Celeste added that she and Chris have fortunately been unburdened by medical bills for Connor's treatment. Shortly after his diagnosis they got connected with Monadnock Developmental Services who help cover the cost.
Celeste said that in the spring they applied to Make-A-Wish to make the trip to Disney World possible.
Tina Downing, a volunteer with Make-A-Wish, was then in email correspondence with Celeste over the summer. Downing mentioned she's also a close friend of Swanzey Recreation Director Ashlee Crosby and they collaborated to make the parade happen.
"I'm excited for him," she said. "This is his wish reveal, what better way than to share with the community."
At the parade, Downing, a resident of Marlborough, said she enjoys helping families through the Make-A-Wish foundation and that granting these wishes can go a long way in a child's life.
"It makes me feel good to see the smile on his face and his wish does come true," he said. "For the community to come out means so much."
After the big news was revealed to him, Connor told a Sentinel reporter that he's excited to see Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, and Mickey Mouse at Disney World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.