With rain in the forecast for Monday, state officials are urging people to think about using the weekend to remove snow and ice from their roofs. When rain is unable to pour off the tops of buildings, it can saddle roofs with extra weight and stress, according to a news release from the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“A roof may collapse with little or no warning, and one common misconception is that only flat roofs are susceptible,” State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said in the release. “... If you’re not sure of the weight capacity of your roof or if you think it may have been compromised, consult with a reputable builder and your local building or fire official.”
The release also advises people to keep chimneys and vents clear to prevent carbon-monoxide backups. Officials urge people to help senior citizens, and to make sure it’s safe before attempting any snow or ice removal.
Other tips from the fire marshal’s office:
Remove snow while standing on the ground, using a roof rake with a long handle; if scaling a ladder is necessary, make sure its base is secure and someone is holding it.
Don’t clear snow when the wind is strong.
Avoid any electrical wires that may have fallen on top of your house or business; don’t touch them, and call 911.
Clear drainage systems to prevent water from pooling.