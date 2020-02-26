JAFFREY — After decades working within walking distance of each other, Police Chief Bill Oswalt and Tax Collector Dawn Oswalt, who are married, plan to retire.
Dawn, 65, has served as the town’s tax collector for 31 years. Bill, 64, has worked at the Jaffrey Police Department for 25 years, becoming chief in 2007. Monday is their final day in their respective roles before they hand in their keys and hang up their hats.
The two agreed that while their jobs are different, working with the public in a small town is one similarity. Bill said that the heart of both jobs is interacting with people. They said getting to know people in their respective capacities will be one of the things they miss the most.
“The people you know and work with are like family,” said Bill. “I absolutely consider my coworkers and crew as my extended family.”
Similarly, Dawn said she would miss her colleagues.
“I have been very fortunate through the years, having wonderful coworkers,” she said. “I’ll miss that. You tend to lose contact after leaving.”
The couple met in the 1970s while enlisted in the Navy. Both worked as radio officers based in Maine. They married in 1979.
Bill worked at the Jaffrey Fire Department before becoming a full-time officer in the police department in 1994. As for Dawn, she worked for Yankee Publishing Inc. in Dublin and at a bank in Collins, Iowa — a town with roughly 300 people — before returning to Jaffrey in 1987 as a tax collector.
They said they decided to retire because it is the “right time” and they would like more time to travel and visit family. The Oswalts have three children and three grandchildren in Florida and New Hampshire. They also plan on visiting family in Iowa.
Their work “family” and friends in Jaffrey are hosting a celebration for them on Friday at the Jaffrey Fire Station.
Bill said there has been no official decision yet on who will replace him, but Lt. Todd Muilenberg, his second in command and a former police chief in Rindge, will lead the department in the interim.
Chelsie Snow, a clerk in the town office, will take over as tax collector.
“The town is being left in good hands,” Dawn said. “Chelsie is catching on so quickly and will be an asset to Jaffrey.”