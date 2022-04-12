Heading southeast from downtown Keene, the Cheshire Rail Trail passes through the city’s old industrial zone before ending abruptly at Eastern Avenue. Between that and the next stretch of trail in Swanzey is a three-quarter-mile section of road, a busy crossing of Route 101, a few steep, loose inclines and a bridge with no guardrails, high above a river.
That could all change in the coming years.
The city is moving forward with its Transportation Heritage Trail project, which would extend the rail trail from Eastern Avenue to the Swanzey town line while incorporating three historically significant bridges, two of them repurposed from other locations.
“It’ll be that final link connecting Keene to Swanzey,” said City Engineer Don Lussier.
The project, announced last year, got a boost last month with the passage of the federal spending bill, which included a $394,800 appropriation for the project requested by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, according to Lussier.
That should allow the city to begin design work this year on the first phase — turning an abandoned rail bed that runs from Eastern Avenue to Route 101 into a crushed-gravel trail. Construction on that will likely occur in 2023, Lussier said.
In the following years, the city plans to add safety railings to the Stone Arch Bridge over the Branch River and install the repurposed bridges over Route 101 and Swanzey Factory Road.
That will eliminate the need for cyclists and pedestrians to cross the state highway at a point where visibility is limited due to the curve of the road, Lussier said. “You won’t have to cheat death by playing Frogger across Route 101.”
Along with creating a safer, more convenient route for local walkers and cyclists, the new stretch of trail will honor the history of transportation in the area.
Last year, the Keene City Council approved acquiring the Robert J. Prowse Memorial Bridge from the N.H. Department of Transportation to carry the rail trail over Route 101.
Named for its prizewinning designer, the 1962 bridge across I-93 in Londonderry “was the first known example of all welded steel rigid frame technology” used anywhere in the U.S. interstate system, according to the DOT, and its innovative technology allowed it to cross the highway in a single span, with no support pier in the middle.
When the DOT removed it during a highway-widening project about three years ago, the Prowse bridge was disassembled, put in storage and offered — for $1 — to anyone willing to repurpose and preserve it.
The Stone Arch Bridge dates to 1847 and was part of the Cheshire Railroad, according to the N.H. Division of Historical Resources, which described it as one of “the largest stone arch bridges ever built in New Hampshire.”
Finally, to cross Swanzey Factory Road, the city plans to reuse components of its own Island Street Bridge, which is slated to be removed during an upcoming construction project, Lussier said.
That bridge has its own interesting history. Installed in 1979, it was intended as a temporary solution after the collapse of an earlier bridge, according to a 2004 Sentinel article.
While officials and residents figured out a long-term plan, Michael E.J. Blastos, then a city councilor and later Keene’s mayor, heard about someone who could put up a “Bailey bridge” for $220,000. It was a type of design that a British engineer came up with during World War II, when the government needed bridges that could be built fast and bear the weight of tanks.
The temporary bridges were sturdy enough that they were often left in place for years, according to the Sentinel article, which reported in 2004 that “Keene’s bridge is the oldest still-used Bailey bridge in New Hampshire, and probably one of the oldest continually used Baileys in the world.”
“The idea of the Transportation Heritage Trail is kind of using these historic bridges as the context and the background where we can tell the story of how transportation technology over the centuries has kind of shaped the development of Keene, and why it looks the way it does today,” Lussier said.
The Transportation Heritage Trail will connect with the existing Industrial Heritage Trail — the stretch of the Cheshire Rail Trail that runs from Railroad Square to Eastern Avenue.
According to the city’s capital improvement plan, improvements to the Stone Arch Bridge are scheduled for fiscal year 2025. The Prowse bridge is slated to be moved and installed in fiscal year 2026. The project would then wrap up in fiscal year 2027, with the reuse of the Island Street Bridge over Swanzey Factory Road — though Lussier said that depends on it being salvageable when the city removes it from Island Street. The timelines on the projects could also change depending on funding opportunities, he said.
“I think it’s gonna be a game-changer for the trail system of Keene,” said Chuck Redfern, co-founder of Pathways for Keene, a nonprofit that raises money for trail maintenance and improvements in the city.
In addition to serving local exercisers and commuters, it could be a boon for tourism, he said. “It’s gonna draw in visitors from out of the area to see our trail system, to experience it, to spend their money here, to support our local economy.”
The project has an overall estimated cost of nearly $3 million, most of which the city anticipates funding through grants and donations.
Redfern said the proceeds from Pathways for Keene’s 4 on the 4th road race this July will benefit the trail project.